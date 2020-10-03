Alita: Battle Angel to Be Re-Released in Regal Theaters This Month

✖

Alita: Battle Angel is heading back to theaters. Regal Theaters announced via Twitter on Friday that the adaptation of the beloved manga will be re-released on their screens this month -- specifically on October 30th. The announcement comes after a concentrated effort from Alita: Battle Angel fans, calling themselves the "#AlitaArmy", who late last month began planning a Twitter campaign asking for the film's re-release.

According to Looper, the campaign initially targeted Cinemark with Twitter with Twitter user @Foxfire40900590 asking fans to begin tweeting the theater chain on October 1st asking them to bring the movie back to theaters. Cinemark replied later that day, acknowledging the campaign and asked fans to stay tuned for more information.

Regal soon followed suit, first acknowledging the campaign before following up with the announcement that the film would re-release on October 30th.

Alita re-releases on October 30 at Regal

Released in 2019, Alita: Battle Angel proved to be a favorite among fans and preformed solidly at the box office -- especially overseas -- bringing in over $404 million globally. Since then, fans have been clamoring for more, asking for a sequel. But it's not just fans that are interested in an Alita sequel. Even those involved with the film have expressed interest in returning to the property.

"I would play Alita 'til my last breath," star Rosa Salazar said last year. "I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could."

"Yeah, I mean, they had a crazy merger," Salazar continued. "People are gaining jobs, people are losing jobs. The whole Disney/Fox acquisition is so involved, this isn’t the right time for me to call Alan Horn and be like, 'Hey bro, I know you got a lotta stuff going on, but like what about 'Alita 2'?"

Her co-star Christoph Waltz has also expressed interest in returning to the property but noted that he hasn't heard anything about it.

"You know, it was Fox and Fox doesn't exist anymore. Now it's Disney," Waltz said previously. "Maybe it doesn't fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything."

As for the theatrical re-release, the Alita Army is hopeful that other theater chains will join Regal and Cinemark in bringing the film back to screens. As of this article's writing, fans were continuing their efforts hoping that other theaters, including AMC Theatres, will bring the film back as well.

Alita: Battle Angel returns to Regal Theaters on October 30th.