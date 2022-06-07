All of Us are Dead Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

✖

Netflix's hit Korean zombie-horror teen-drama All of Us Are Dead has been renewed for Season 2, which will delight fans of the series, who have all been holding their collective breath in wonder about whether or not it would be brought back for another installment. All of Us are Dead is based on a Korean online platform Naver's popular webtoon series "Now at Our School" by Joo Dong-geun, which ran from 2009-2011. Really it's a no-brainer for Netflix to greenlight a second season, as All of Us are Dead was one of the biggest worldwide hits the streamer has.

IS LEE CHEONG-SAN ALIVE? Good thing All Of Us Are Dead is renewed for a second season so we can find out. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/uRQVQmktxj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

Since Launching in early 2022, All of Us are Dead rose to become the 1 is now the #3 Non-English language TV show on all of Netflix with over 536.39 million hours streamed (Squid Game and Money Heist S4 are the top 2). Admittedly, All of Us are Dead has benefitted from a general wave Netflix has been riding with Non-English series that are becoming international hits (see the aforementioned), but the adaptation of the webtoon clearly still held its own well enough for Netflix to decide it was worth another go.

That's no small decision on Netflix's part, either. Right now, the streamer is going through some serious growing pains – quite literally! Netflix's losses are forcing the company to reassess just how many big ambitious projects actually get the greenlight and/or seasonal renewals. All of Us are Dead is a show that does require some big setpieces and (more hard to come by these days) a lot of extras to pull off the zombie apocalypse setting. In Season 1 most of that carnage was contained within the setting of a school campus – and even that required hundreds of (dead) bodies to pull off.

(SPOILERS)

The first season of All of Us are Dead actually ended in a way that felt like a final epilogue for a series that was complete: the surviving students of the story – Su-hyeok, On-jo, Dae-su, Hyo-ryung, Mi-jin and Ha-ri – sneak into a quarantined zone to check if rumors of their half-human, half-zombie super friend Nam-ra still being out there are true. The students did find Nam-ra living in their familiar bonding spot on the roof – Nam-ra also dropped the suggestion that other survivors made it out – while jumping into battle, confirming that more zombies are still out there, as well.

