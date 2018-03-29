Crunchyroll Announces Spring 2018 Simulcast Schedule

Are you ready for the next season of anime? After an exciting Winter 2018 run, the industry is preparing to bing some of its biggest series back to TV. Fans from all over the world can keep up with the releases on sites like Crunchyroll, and the streaming service wants everyone to know it will have a stacked line-up.

After all, the company did revealed part of its anticipated Spring 2018 catalog earlier today.

Crunchyroll took to social media to inform fans of its first phase of Spring 2018 titles it will host starting this April. You can check out the site’s list of new titles below:

Steins;Gate 0

High School DxD Hero

Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory

Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits-

Space Battleship Tiramisu

Golden Kamuy

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These

These titles will be simulcasted with their Japanese release. So far, there is no word on when each title will go up, but fans can expect to find them online via Crunchyroll starting next month. Funimation will also be doing SimulDubs for each of the shows on a slight delay.

Of course, fans have been waited to hear which series Crunchyroll would get for the Spring 2018 season. The new period is slated to introduced a bunch of top-tier titles, and fans aren’t sure where they will find the time to keep up with the new episodes.

Not only are My Hero Academia and Tokyo Ghoul returning to TV with their third seasons, but Food Wars! and Sword Art Online will make comebacks as well. Persona 5 the Animation is also slated to debut on April 8, and long-awaited comebacks will be made by Full Metal Panic and Steins;Gate on top of that.

Which of these new titles are you excited to binge once the Spring 2018 season gets underway? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!