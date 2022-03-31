Disney+ Sheds Light on Its Plans to Break Into the Anime Industry

✖

It wasn't long ago that watching anime was quite the ordeal. It wasn't until streaming came around that fans across the globe were able to access their favorite shows with ease, and newcomers fell into the fandom. These days, Crunchyroll reigns supreme while other services like Netflix are fighting for the anime fandom's love. And now, Disney+ is laying out its own plans to get in on the sector.

The report comes from Anime Japan as Gaku Narita spoke at a panel regarding Disney+ and its anime ambitions. It was there the service's executive director of original content spoke alongside Takuto Yawata, the head of animation, about their anime strategy.

"We deeply respect the works of Japanese creators, and we will transmit them overseas just the way they are," Yawata explained. Narita even invoked classic films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to showcase how Disney is a universal brand, and its reach brings a wide net to anime studios who want to show off their newest titles.

According to Yawata, Disney+ regards anime as "focus area" and will be a keystone in diversifying its catalog's content. The executive went on to stress Disney+ has no intentions of censuring or influencing studios when it comes to their shows. So if you thought its anime originals would all suit the Mouse's crafted aesthetic, well – that is not the case.

"I am confident that this will open a new door," Yawata said, speaking to Disney's entrance into the anime sector. "We have great expectations for producing local content. This includes completely new works from Japan."

As for what fans can expect in the short-term, Disney+ has already put out one original anime with Star Wars: Visions. It is also helping bring Disney Twisted-Wonderland to life as an anime, and Disney+ plans to stream several series overseas such as Summer Time Rendering, Tatami Time Machine Blues, and more.

