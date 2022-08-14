Anime Voice Actor Loses Crunchyroll Role Over Fandub Project

The anime industry is growing bigger by the day, and when it comes to watching dubbed shows, it has become easier than ever to find top titles. From Netflix to Crunchyroll, major services have brought dubbed anime to global fans in a big way. Of course, this means voice actors are staying busy, and many are getting into the career by way of fandubs. But now, one actor has lost a top gig because of their work on a fandub in France.

The report comes from Anna Lauzeray-Gishi, a French actress who has worked on a number of Crunchyroll dubs. Most recently, they began work on Classroom of the Elite as Kikyo Kushida. But in a recent Twitter thread, Lauzeray-Gishi announced she had been removed from the dub's cast due to her involvement with a Chainsaw Man fandub.

Après un appel de chez Crunchyroll, où on m'a informé que j'étais en droit de communiquer à ce sujet, je vous annonce que je n'incarnerai plus Kikyo dans Classroom of the Elite. (Thread) https://t.co/d4wCvOnzgU — Neos (@Anna_Lauzeray_G) August 9, 2022

"Following a call with Crunchyroll, I was given permission to share the following: I can confirm I will no longer voice Kikyo in Classroom of the Elite," the actress shared on Twitter. "The reason I was given for the decision was because of the Chainsaw Man fandub [I joined]. I would have liked to find an amicable solution such as removing the fandub, but none were offered to me. I was directly fired for it."

Continuing, the voice actress said she was shocked by the decision. "I began working with fandubs and today I'm being fired for it. For the new generation, fandubs are one of the best formats to improve our skills and show what we can do. Today, more and more fandubbers become professionals through their handwork, perseverance, and determination. I hope this instance is an isolated case."

After Lauzeray-Gishi's tread went viral, Crunchyroll did release a statement regarding the ordeal to Anime News Network. The comment reads: "Anna Lauzeray-Gishi is no longer contracted by Crunchyroll for dubbing roles. We can't comment on the reasons for her departure but do wish her the best in her career."

