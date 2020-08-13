Anime Fans Cast Their Vote For Creepiest Villains

By Evan Valentine

Anime has some of the best villains in the game of fictional mediums today, and fans recently took the opportunity to vote on who they believe to be some of the creepiest antagonists that have appeared throughout the decades. From the likes of Naruto's Orochimaru to Hunter x Hunter's Hisoka, there have been any number of villains within anime that have sent shivers down our spines as we watched them battle against the respective heroes of their series!

Who in your opinion is the creepiest anime villain? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of creepy villains!

The Creepiest Smile

The Original Snake Boss of Naruto

Lord of the Dance

Yu Yu Hakusho And Monster

Morioh Had Some Issues With Kira of JoJo Fame

The Surgeon General of Golden Wind

A Creepy But Cool Hunter

Shigaraki Is A Whole Other Level

Saving the Best For Last With Griffith

