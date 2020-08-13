Anime Fans Cast Their Vote For Creepiest Villains
Anime has some of the best villains in the game of fictional mediums today, and fans recently took the opportunity to vote on who they believe to be some of the creepiest antagonists that have appeared throughout the decades. From the likes of Naruto's Orochimaru to Hunter x Hunter's Hisoka, there have been any number of villains within anime that have sent shivers down our spines as we watched them battle against the respective heroes of their series!
Unsettling Antagonists In Anime pic.twitter.com/ppekVMj12P— ❄️ Izuku ❄️ (@izukuuu_shonen) August 13, 2020
Who in your opinion is the creepiest anime villain? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of creepy villains!
The Creepiest Smile
Damn this mf was annyoing asl, but he was a good character ngl pic.twitter.com/gnRc32xg8I— 𝐙𝐄𝐃𝐈夢 (@YoungZedi) August 13, 2020
The Original Snake Boss of Naruto
Lmfao oh yes 😭 pic.twitter.com/baz385Bvj9— Zaki Ghibli (@GhibliPose) August 13, 2020
Lord of the Dance
Yu Yu Hakusho And Monster
Morioh Had Some Issues With Kira of JoJo Fame
it's this guy for me pic.twitter.com/7Oi5hFQPhr— ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ★ꜱᴛᴀʀ (@DEgbowon) August 13, 2020
The Surgeon General of Golden Wind
A Creepy But Cool Hunter
Shigaraki Is A Whole Other Level
Saving the Best For Last With Griffith
Are you kidding me.. pic.twitter.com/S0Gtk1ZPtb— Artyom Korenevsky 🇱🇧 (@SciencePharmer) August 13, 2020
