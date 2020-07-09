Anime Fans Describe Their Favorite Series As "Boring As Possible"
There has been a challenge bouncing around social media where fans of movies and television attempt to describe their favorite series in the most "boring way possible" and now anime fans are getting in on the fun by breaking down their top franchises in a similar vein. Started by Toei Animation via their official Twitter Account, the animators behind the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Digimon, and so much more!
Describe your favorite anime series/movie as boring as possible.— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 9, 2020
Stretchy Boi = Luffy
Stretchy boi hates water— Dylan Deakin (@Dezkiir) July 9, 2020
Ouch For Dragon Ball Super
Dragon ball super— AHSAN ali (@AHSANal47992112) July 9, 2020
Hunter x Boring
Local 12 year old kid passes exam to look for his dad— Estalcil (@estalcil134) July 9, 2020
Stein's Banana
Bunch of nerds microwave a banana.— Atacama (@A7ac4ma) July 9, 2020
JoJo's Boring Adventure
Guy travels to Egypt searching for a blonde vampire who stole his great great grandpas body— Anthony 💎 (@AnthonyLadd14) July 9, 2020
Time To Champloo
Three travelers make a trip to a remote part of the country just to go to church. pic.twitter.com/i2rJiXAc7R— Making a Weeb Podcast (@making_a_weeb) July 9, 2020
The Planet Scouts
Five girls in skimpy outfits, calling themselves planets and saying there going to punish you.— ❄𝕾𝖔𝖚𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖘𝖘💞𝕲𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖗❄ (@BuneDarth) July 9, 2020
My Boring Academia
Weak kid eats hair and gets powers.— アレン🚀 (@al3st0r) July 9, 2020
Re:Zero In A Nutshell
This one guy has a rough time. pic.twitter.com/KGUNyWxO3s— Amy (@jackson_five13) July 9, 2020
