Anime Fans Describe Their Favorite Series As "Boring As Possible"

By Evan Valentine

There has been a challenge bouncing around social media where fans of movies and television attempt to describe their favorite series in the most "boring way possible" and now anime fans are getting in on the fun by breaking down their top franchises in a similar vein. Started by Toei Animation via their official Twitter Account, the animators behind the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Digimon, and so much more!

What is the best boring way to describe your favorite anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of "boring" anime series!

Stretchy Boi = Luffy

Ouch For Dragon Ball Super

Hunter x Boring

Stein's Banana

JoJo's Boring Adventure

Time To Champloo

The Planet Scouts

My Boring Academia

Re:Zero In A Nutshell

