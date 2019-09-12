Toei Animation Stirs Controversy After Sharing One Piece Spoilers

Warning! One Piece spoilers will be discussed in this article so if you’re following the ever continuing story of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates as they traverse through Wano Country, you may want to avoid this write-up like the plague. Toei Animation unfortunately may have given One Piece fans following them on Twitter more than they bargained for with a re-tweet of some spoilers that have yet to arrive in the official manga release, and certainly not in the anime. Fans of the Grand Line were shocked when they saw that a certain spoiler regarding the franchise’s number one swordsman, Zoro, had been released!

Toei Animation’s Twitter Account mistakenly re-tweeted a scene from an upcoming chapter of the manga series, showing that Zoro has added a certain new weapon to his arsenal to help in the Straw Hat Pirates’ fight against the forces of Kaido and Wano Country and fans weren’t too pleased:

what fucking dumbass is running the @ToeiAnimation account retweeting scanlation screencaps — Stephen Paul (@translatosaurus) September 12, 2019

Once again, if you are avoiding spoilers, read no further! We good?

So it seems that Zoro has finally laid his hands upon the sword of Enma, the one katana in all the world that was able to make a scratch on Kaido’s tough hide. With an inevitable battle between the Straw Hats and the Beast Pirates around the corner, Zoro’s acquisition of this sword couldn’t come at a better time. Unfortunately for fans, this news is released a tad earlier than the official Viz Media chapter release so it was a shock to be sure.

Zoro was offered to give back the current sword he wields, Shusui, as it was considered to be the most important sword to Wano Country. In return for his current katana, he would be given the sword dubbed Enma by Hiyori, the Wano resident who has been at Zoro’s side throughout the saga.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.