Anime Fans Choose Their Favorite Tag Teams
Shonen series have often taken the opportunity to band characters together to fight some of the biggest threats of their respective universes, with many other anime genres often following suit in different ways, and fans have taken to social media to share some of their favorite "tag teams" from the world of animation! From series like Dragon Ball Z, Attack On Titan, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and so many others around the medium, it's clear that fans have a lot of different thoughts on which anime groups deserve the number one spot.
Twitter User Izukuuu_Shonen started the discussion by sharing some of their favorite anime teams on social media, starting a new debate when it came to the genre and which protagonists would reign supreme in fans' hearts:
Some of the best Anime Teams pic.twitter.com/E58bGFkSl4— ❄️ Izuku ❄️ (@izukuuu_shonen) August 4, 2020
What is your favorite anime group within the medium? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the tag teams!
Team Demon
You forgot them pic.twitter.com/tU8LWPyAiZ— 🇯🇵Jitaku Keibiin🔶️🔸️ (@helikejello) August 4, 2020
Assassination Classroom
So y’all just goin forget class 1 E pic.twitter.com/iXjYNTVb63— Aerie 🧚🏿 (@aeriethefairy) August 4, 2020
My Villain Academia
Paranormal Liberation Front (My Hero Academia) pic.twitter.com/688gnoKpqy— 𝕵𝖊y (@LulJeyy) August 4, 2020
Seven Deadly Sins And Company
Not bad pic.twitter.com/9V5FPTebsS— Lego (@chrixs____) August 4, 2020
The Fire Force
Looks Like We're Blasting Off Again
Image that pops hearing 'team' pic.twitter.com/gU0Ao2jrPo— ⚡🅴🆁🅴🅽 🆈🅴🅰🅶🅴🆁⚡ (@Subjectsof_ymir) August 4, 2020
The Greatest Villains of Konoha
The Fairy Tail Group
