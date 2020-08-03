One Piece Fans Go Off Online Over Anime's New Opening
One Piece's newest episode also debuted a brand new opening as the Wano Country arc begins to close out the second act and begin the third in the anime. This opening was such a surprise, that fans have been sharing nothing but praise for it ever since it made its grand debut. The Wano Country arc opened with one of the best opening theme sequences of the anime to date, but somehow the second big entry for the series went to a completely new level with how much it has to show off to fans.
Fans have been breaking down the new opening, and while there are several major events and reveals outright spoiled by the newest opening, there are just as many fans who are even more hyped by these teases. Read on to see what One Piece fans are saying about the newest opening and let us know what you think!
How does the new opening compare to the first one we got for the Wano Country arc? Where does Opening 23 rank among your favorite opening themes in the anime overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
A Real Jam
prevnext
admit it, you jammed to this new opening#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/q1eDKWOEY9— Jio (@beanbeanJio) August 3, 2020
The Best Duo!
prevnext
Best duo in OP (friend DUO/ not ship duo) (taken from new opening)— 👀👉🥕💖 🐰Kerry👀👉🥕💖 🐰 (@KerrotOne) August 2, 2020
☺️🍊⛈️ X 🛠️🤥😎#OnePiece #Nami #Usopp #OnePiece935 pic.twitter.com/u0EVmuz69S
There are Some Spoilers Here...
prevnext
Thank god I read the manga. The amount of spoilers in the new opening is unholy. #OnePiece— Mister Puma (@MisterPuma) August 2, 2020
Some Good Boys!
prevnext
#ONEPIECE OPENING 23 im so excited to see these cuties again, my heart will literally fold in on itself and collapse. look at how pure they are :') pic.twitter.com/o6nLaNLD7P— misstraffy⁷ (@theprincess_law) August 2, 2020
So Much Hype!
prevnext
Ohh my I really do love the visuals for opening 23 of One Piece really do like the music Dreamin on, getting me really hyped for what is to come in the coming episodes so much hype #ONEPIECE #onepiece935 pic.twitter.com/tgSqi1xtiB— イアンの契約 Ian Deal (@eazzz90) August 2, 2020
No Better Way to Put it!
prevnext
The new One Piece opening is absolutely filthy 🥵🔥 #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/OVIsvWf4i8— Matthew Parker (@mjp712) August 2, 2020
Glorious in Every Frame!
prevnext
#ONEPIECE OPENING 23 IS ABSOLUTELY GLORIOUS, JUST WENT FRAME BY FRAME AND HOLY... pic.twitter.com/4i1rf4wFF2— STICKER (@StickerTricker) August 2, 2020
So That's What Color it is!
prev
The best part of the opening is seeing the color of Sanjis new suit. #ONEPIECE #OnePieceOpening23 pic.twitter.com/Yl0zm2Fh4o— Wildducko (@Wildducko) August 3, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.