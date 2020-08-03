One Piece Fans Go Off Online Over Anime's New Opening

One Piece's newest episode also debuted a brand new opening as the Wano Country arc begins to close out the second act and begin the third in the anime. This opening was such a surprise, that fans have been sharing nothing but praise for it ever since it made its grand debut. The Wano Country arc opened with one of the best opening theme sequences of the anime to date, but somehow the second big entry for the series went to a completely new level with how much it has to show off to fans.

Fans have been breaking down the new opening, and while there are several major events and reveals outright spoiled by the newest opening, there are just as many fans who are even more hyped by these teases. Read on to see what One Piece fans are saying about the newest opening and let us know what you think!

How does the new opening compare to the first one we got for the Wano Country arc? Where does Opening 23 rank among your favorite opening themes in the anime overall?