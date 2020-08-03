New Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Trailer Has the Anime Fandom Too Hyped
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba surprised fans with a brand new trailer for the upcoming feature film adapting the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original series, and fans have been nothing but hyped after seeing the fresh look at what we can expect from the new film. Announced at the end of the anime's debut season, the film will be picking up immediately where the series left off with one of the most intense arcs animated yet. Featuring the fan favorite Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, this new feature film will pit Tanjiro Kamado and the others up against their strongest opponents yet.
Scheduled for a release in Japan later this October, and in North America sometime in 2021, the third trailer for the film gives us the best look at the new film yet. More detailed looks at the enemies of the film, and more context behind the mysterious nature of the Mugen Train and why Tanjiro seems to be meeting his late younger siblings.
Read on to see how fans are reacting to the newest trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, and let us know what you think of it! Excited to see the new film after this trailer? Already excited from previous looks at the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
The Boys are Back in Town
Trailer 3 is out!!! 💚💛💙❤️
(Is it just me or did Zenitsu's voice got deeper?)#DemonSlayer #InfinityTrain pic.twitter.com/FwylCaRtgk— Gin Rei || 陳琤盈 CW: BLK 🍀 (@ginreiart) August 2, 2020
That Boy Rengoku!
in honor of the demon slayer movie trailer dropping, streampic.twitter.com/lOvXKXZ0Ac— kati (@uwuatsumu) August 2, 2020
These Questions Need Answers!
Waiting on that #DemonSlayer movie now that I’ve seen the new trailer.. I have questions that need answers! #kimetsunoyaiba #InfinityTrain pic.twitter.com/pbna80wBKs— TheJetRod (@TheeJetRod) August 2, 2020
Truly a King
In honor of the new trailer here’s a quick sketch of my king #Rengoku— 𝔖𝔞𝔪𝔪ï𝔢࿐🌸˚. (@oddsammie) August 2, 2020
🔥❤️🔥#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/WQMzPa5eGd
It Really Went for it!
Demon slayer infinity train trailer really went crazy as fuck pic.twitter.com/8z1VVlCywi— Super Satan (@coolandgoth) August 2, 2020
That New Theme Though
A NEW DEMON SLAYER MOVIE TRAILER JUST RELEASED CHXGDHDHSHSNS AND THE SONG pic.twitter.com/Xece81n3Lz— rielle (@KAkabanesimp) August 2, 2020
Protect Your Heart!
That new Demon Slayer trailer almost made me go into cardiac arrest— Spence (@_SupHolmes) August 2, 2020
...And Try Not to Cry
I just watched the Demon Slayer trailer and the way that Tanjiro’s first words to his late siblings(?) is “I’m sorry”. Bro..... pic.twitter.com/tRyTxR8woi— ray ray (´ . .̫ . `) (@astro_cat64) August 2, 2020
