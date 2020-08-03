New Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Trailer Has the Anime Fandom Too Hyped

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba surprised fans with a brand new trailer for the upcoming feature film adapting the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original series, and fans have been nothing but hyped after seeing the fresh look at what we can expect from the new film. Announced at the end of the anime's debut season, the film will be picking up immediately where the series left off with one of the most intense arcs animated yet. Featuring the fan favorite Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, this new feature film will pit Tanjiro Kamado and the others up against their strongest opponents yet.

Scheduled for a release in Japan later this October, and in North America sometime in 2021, the third trailer for the film gives us the best look at the new film yet. More detailed looks at the enemies of the film, and more context behind the mysterious nature of the Mugen Train and why Tanjiro seems to be meeting his late younger siblings.

