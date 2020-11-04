Anime Fans Debate Over Which Franchises Deserve More Love
With movers and shakers like Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and more taking a large percentage of the spotlight within the anime market place, fans have recently taken to social media to share their ideas for which franchises deserve more love than what they are currently getting! There have been countless numbers of series that have appeared over the decades of the history of the medium and there are sure to be countless more as manga series and light novels will continue to be adapted into anime series for fans to fall in love with.
Anime that deserve more love pic.twitter.com/qwx7nrsAM1— Vibes ❉ (@AnimeVibxs) November 3, 2020
We All Notice K Project
Finally someone noticed k project pic.twitter.com/s66xXcsTGQ— MeerkatShinobi (@MeerkatShinobi) November 4, 2020
Aria The Animation
The real underrated one..it has 3 seasons btw..old but gold👌🏻😎
The anime title is Aria the animation (the first season title)
Recommended if you're into slice of life anime👍🏻😄 pic.twitter.com/7cmEm7iPP3— Yana Arissa🌻 (@yana_bluesky) November 4, 2020
Bungo Stray Dogs Is Definitely Worth Watching
Is this one worth watching?I've heard this before but i haven't watch it yet. pic.twitter.com/wQFooZyvYn— Kiew (@TonikaKoijam) November 4, 2020
Not THAT Lost In Space
ASTRA LOST IN SPACE! It's such a GOOD mystery anime, filled with so many plot-twists, and a very satisfying ending! It's literally Among Us but in anime, a group lost in space with an imposter who's trying to kill them. pic.twitter.com/g1J0qE5Ph6— Kuransu💖 BLACK•LIVES•MATTER (@1KeanUwU) November 4, 2020
A Solid Contender On Netflix
Great pretender is suuper underrated pic.twitter.com/Wg3QQdjgOw— Eli (@EliBRUH_) November 4, 2020
A New World
So slept on and it's so good I'll never understand why From the new world isn't talked about more it's one of my favorite stories pic.twitter.com/Aa5iYhVviU— Paige (@bluedreambliss_) November 4, 2020
Time To Eat Some Souls
This show is not talked about NEARLY enough pic.twitter.com/Acx29XrnQd— ♕𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕒𝕤♕ (@marcaspichler21) November 4, 2020
A Wonderland For The Dead Man
Y'all forgetting about this one pic.twitter.com/4VTKzGW71e— S C R E E C H 🥖💙|| #BIDEN2020 (@KurooBaguette) November 4, 2020