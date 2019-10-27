Halloween 2020's Best Celebrity Costumes Include Marvel, Movies, Anime and More

Halloween weekend is winding to a close. With October officially behind us, for many it's time to put away the spooky decorations and start looking ahead to the last weeks of 2020. For some that means already starting to look forward to Christmas -- the holiday was quite literally the Number One trend on Twitter at one point on November 1st. But before we all dig into the candy and start bracing ourselves for the long wait until spooky season next year, we're taking a moment to pick some of our favorite Halloween costumes from celebrities in 2020. Admittedly, Halloween looked a little different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with many big celebrations cancelled, but that didn't stop people from getting creative with some truly remarkable costumes. All weekend long, celebrities have been sharing their Halloween best with a wide array of costumes that take inspiration from Marvel, DC, anime, gaming, horror, and so much more. From a stunningly detailed take on Mystique to a truly charming Willy Wonka-inspired look to not one but two creepy Pennywise the Clowns, celebrities pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. Read on to check out some of our favorite looks from Halloween 2020 and be sure to let us know your favorite in the comments.

Quavo and Saweetie's X-Men Costumes Two of the most stunning costumes we saw this Halloween came from rappers Saweetie and Quavo. The pair both shared photos on their respective social media accounts revealing that they dressed up as Mystique and Beast from Marvel's X-Men. Both costumes were incredibly detailed, especially Saweetie's Mystique, earning them a place on our best of list. Check them out below! CRIPTIQUE 💙 pic.twitter.com/VpJWAZFLZ9 — babyhairprince$$ (@Saweetie) November 1, 2020 View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween 2020 A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Oct 31, 2020 at 11:28pm PDT prevnext