Halloween 2020's Best Celebrity Costumes Include Marvel, Movies, Anime and More
Halloween weekend is winding to a close. With October officially behind us, for many it's time to put away the spooky decorations and start looking ahead to the last weeks of 2020. For some that means already starting to look forward to Christmas -- the holiday was quite literally the Number One trend on Twitter at one point on November 1st. But before we all dig into the candy and start bracing ourselves for the long wait until spooky season next year, we're taking a moment to pick some of our favorite Halloween costumes from celebrities in 2020.
Admittedly, Halloween looked a little different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with many big celebrations cancelled, but that didn't stop people from getting creative with some truly remarkable costumes. All weekend long, celebrities have been sharing their Halloween best with a wide array of costumes that take inspiration from Marvel, DC, anime, gaming, horror, and so much more.
From a stunningly detailed take on Mystique to a truly charming Willy Wonka-inspired look to not one but two creepy Pennywise the Clowns, celebrities pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. Read on to check out some of our favorite looks from Halloween 2020 and be sure to let us know your favorite in the comments.
Quavo and Saweetie's X-Men Costumes
Two of the most stunning costumes we saw this Halloween came from rappers Saweetie and Quavo. The pair both shared photos on their respective social media accounts revealing that they dressed up as Mystique and Beast from Marvel's X-Men. Both costumes were incredibly detailed, especially Saweetie's Mystique, earning them a place on our best of list. Check them out below!
CRIPTIQUE 💙 pic.twitter.com/VpJWAZFLZ9— babyhairprince$$ (@Saweetie) November 1, 2020
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Finn Balor's Spirited Away Look
WWE Superstar Finn Balor and his wife Veronica Rodriguez looked to anime for their costume inspiration this year, channeling the Studio Ghibli classic Spirited Away with Rodriguez dressing up as Chihiro and Balor as the mysterious No Face spirit from the classic animated film.
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris and Family's Willy Wonka Theme
Neil Patrick Harris and his family had the "golden ticket" of costumes this year. Harris and his husband David Burtka along with their twins Gideon and Harper opted for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory inspired looks.
"Oompa, loompa, doompety doo! We've got a family photo for you!" Harris wrote on Instagram. "This year, may you invent an October 31st that is spirited, safe and scrumptious."
In the photo, Gideon is dressed as Charlie Bucket, Harper is dressed as Veruca Salt, Harris is dressed as Slugworth while Burtka is dressed as Wonka himself. You can check it out for yourself below.
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Oompa, loompa, doompety doo! We’ve got a family photo for you! This year, may you invent an October 31st that is spirited, safe and scrumptious. Invention, my dear friends, is 93% perspiration, 6% electricity, 4% evaporation, and 2% butterscotch ripple. Happy Halloween from the Burtka-Harris Crew! @dbelicious #wonka #halloween2020
John Legend as Spider-Man
What's a Halloween celebration without Spider-Man? John Legend dressed up as the fan-favorite Marvel character for he and wife Chrissy Teigen's family celebration this weekend while Teigen took her costume cues from Black Swan.
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Alison Brie and Dave Franco's Ruth Wilder(s)
One of our favorite costumes this year comes from GLOW star Alison Brie and her husband Dave Franco. The couple decided to honor the recently-cancelled Netflix series with Brie dressing up as Ruth Wilder -- her character from the series -- and Franco also dressed up as Ruth Wilder! Two Ruth Wilders!
"Happy Halloween from Ruth Wilder(s)," Brie wrote.
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Rahul Kohli's The Lady in the Lake from The Haunting of Bly Manor
Another so good we had to include it costume comes from Rahul Kohli. The Haunting of Bly Manor star decided to dress up as Viola Willoughby AKA The Lady in the Lake. Check it out below!
prevnextView this post on Instagram
The Weeknd as The Nutty Professor
Here's another really fun Halloween costume that both entertained and impressed. The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - took to social media over the weekend to show off his costume, which is inspired by Sherman Klump, the character Eddie Murphy played in The Nutty Professor franchise. Tesfaye showed off the costume in a series of photos and videos, including one of him dancing to his own music at some sort of party.
View this post on Instagram
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Riverdale Stars as The Powerpuff Girls
Fans of The CW's Riverdale have been comparing series stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes to the Powerpuff Girls for years and for Halloween 2020, they delivered. The trio dressed up as the iconic animated characters with Reinhart going as Bubbles, Petsch as Blossom, and Mendes as Buttercup.
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Braun Strowman as God of War's Kratos
WWE Superstar Braun Strowman looked to the world of gaming for his Halloween costume this year with Strowman decided to tap into a monster slayer for his Kratos costume inspired by God of War. It's a pretty great costume and you can check it out for yourself below.
prevnextView this post on Instagram
WWE and AEW Stars Miro and Lana as Pennywise
WWE and AEW stars Lana and Miro took a decidedly spooky approach to Halloween with their costumes this year. The pro wrestling power couple dressed up as Pennywise the Clown from IT. Check it out below.
prev