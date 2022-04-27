Billy Kametz, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Star, Diagnosed with Stage IV Colon Cancer

Today, the anime community is rallying behind one of its own as voice actor Billy Kametz has shared an update on his health. The actor confirmed in a video today that he is stepping away from the industry after being diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. At this time, Kametz says he is focused on recovering and staying positive through treatment.

In the video, Kametz explains he began feeling poorly about ten weeks ago. After experiencing pain in his shoulder and difficulties eating, the actor was seen by doctors. Diagnostic tests led to Kametz's cancer diagnosis, and he has already started chemo and radiation therapy for treatment. At the time of his update, Kametz says he's been out of the hospital for two weeks, and he is moving home to be near family as treatment progresses.

"I'm staying really positive," the actor shared in his update with fans. "That is the main reason I am making this video. I have so much support, so much positivity surrounding me, so many people who are giving me strength. I know I'm going to fight this and am going to come out on the other side."

In the meantime, Kametz says he is stepping back from voice acting as he prioritizes his health. Other actors will take over his dub roles and will be announced at a later time. For those who may not know Kametz by name, you will likely known his voice from anime dubs. His biggest roles include Josuke from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Naofumi from The Rising of the Shield Hero, Rui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Galo from Promare.

If you'd like to keep up with Kametz, you can subscribe to his YouTube channel here.