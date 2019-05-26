Kemono Friends, Honey & Clover Gets New North America Licensor

It looks like some luck is shining upon anime fans this weekend. Thanks to a recent appearance at Anime North, Discotek has gone live with some of their newest licenses, and some big titles are on their way.

According to a new report, Discotek has acquired licenses for several major series. To start, the company will make dreams come true with its release of Kemono Friends season one (via ANN).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moving forward, Discotek will put out several other long-awaited series on Blu-ray, DVD in North America. Honey and Clover seasons one and two will be included as well as Ayakashi — Samurai Horror Tales and Lupin III: The Last Job. Finally, Sorcerer Hunter had its entire series licensed along with its OVA specials.

So far, Discotek is keeping its release dates quiet for its new picks, but fans are most excited to see Kemono Friends. The hugely popular anime will be printed on Blu-ray with both its Japanese dub and all-new English dub. The bundle will also include special commercials, bloopers, behind-the-scenes clips, and commentaries from the cast. At this point, no actors have been announced for the Kemono Friends dub, but fans are excited to hear their favorite characters sound off in English.

Want to know more about Kemono Friends? You can catch the show over on Crunchyroll and check out the site’s description of the anime below:

“The story takes place in Japari Park, an enormous integrated zoo built somewhere in this world. A mysterious substance found there, called “Sand Star,” causes the animals to turn into humanoid beings called “Animal Girls”! These new creatures spend every day peacefully with the zoo’s visitors… but after some time, a lost child turns up in the park. The child’s attempt to find the way home turns into a great adventure with the Animal Girls!”

So, will you be picking up any of these Blu-ray bundles? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!