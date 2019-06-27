This Math Teacher Used Anime To Teach One Hilarious Lesson

Teaching today is a tough business. Between the long hours, numerous students, and extracurricular activities, sometimes teachers can feel like they’re under water. When you’re trying to get a student’s attention, you need to employ any technique you can think of in order to feel like they’re learning something at the end of the day. One teacher in Japan decided to incorporate one of the most bizarre anime around in order to get his student on the same page and hopefully develop a love for mathematics.

Sora News 24 shined a light on the incident which saw a teacher cleverly incorporate the anime (deep breath now) BoBoBo-Bo Bo-BoBo into their lesson plan:

Turns out we should’ve been calling it the much simpler name of -Bo^2(Bo+1)(Bo-1)^2 all along! https://t.co/FLQqqupbsI — SoraNews24 (@RocketNews24En) June 23, 2019

If you wanted to grab someone’s attention with an anime, there aren’t many better choices than BoBoBo-Bo Bo-BoBo! With its mouthful of a title, the anime/manga series is one of the strangest we’ve seen to date, involving a protagonist whos greatest weapon is his nose hair. With his devastating attacks springing from his nostrils, BoBoBo attempts to fight the nefarious forces of Baldy Bald the 4th, while lending his strength to the forces of the Hair Hunt Group.

Easily rated as the anime series with the most confusing title, the teacher here broke down the ridiculously long title, and name of our protagonist, by taking the name and implanting it into a mathematical equation that would make it a tad easier to swallow. Anything that will help us to understand the insanity of the series is a welcome addition for those of us here.

BoBoBo-Bo Bo-BoBo appeared on Cartoon Network’s Toonami for a brief spell, joining the ranks of Dragon Ball, Gundam Wing, and Tenchi Muyo to name but a few. Were you to take a poll, the series created by Yoshio Sawai in 2001 may come away with the coveted title of “most confusing series” ever to air on Toonami. While the manga series ran from 2001 to 2005, covering 21 volumes, the anime lasted a bit shorter for two years beginning in 2003 with 76 episodes to its very long and confusing name.

