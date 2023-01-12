These Are the Anime Moments Fans Let Live Rent-Free In Their Heads

The world of anime has been telling countless stories over its history, with series and movies supplying moments that have stuck with countless viewers over the years. Now, as anime continues to gain in popularity over the years, fans of the medium have taken the opportunity to share their thoughts when it comes to the biggest moments that have stayed with them since they were first seen on the screen. Luckily, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to anime franchises of the past and present.

2022 was a giant year for anime and 2023 is looking to rival it, with big returns already arriving in the forms of the second seasons of Vinland Saga and Tokyo Revengers, along with the debut of Trigun Stampede. With some major comebacks set to arrive this year in the likes of Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. Stone, and Demon Slayer to name a few, it will be interesting if this year or last will go down as the bigger contender for the medium as a whole.

Twitter User Sanji Stars got the ball rolling on this dynamic question which saw countless anime fans getting in on the action and sharing their thoughts on the scenes that have stuck with them for quite some time:

What anime scenes live rent-free in your head? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime's greatest moments. 

Fullmustang Alchemist

The Kakashi/Obito Fight of Naruto Fame

Levi Arrives in Attack on Titan

The Jujutsu Kaisen Swap Fight

One Piece's Robin Wants To Live

Dragon Ball Super's Goku/Jiren Fight

Diamond Is Unbreakable in JoJo

Ballad of Fallen Angels, Of Course

Hunter x Kurapika

