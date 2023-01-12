These Are the Anime Moments Fans Let Live Rent-Free In Their Heads
The world of anime has been telling countless stories over its history, with series and movies supplying moments that have stuck with countless viewers over the years. Now, as anime continues to gain in popularity over the years, fans of the medium have taken the opportunity to share their thoughts when it comes to the biggest moments that have stayed with them since they were first seen on the screen. Luckily, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to anime franchises of the past and present.
2022 was a giant year for anime and 2023 is looking to rival it, with big returns already arriving in the forms of the second seasons of Vinland Saga and Tokyo Revengers, along with the debut of Trigun Stampede. With some major comebacks set to arrive this year in the likes of Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. Stone, and Demon Slayer to name a few, it will be interesting if this year or last will go down as the bigger contender for the medium as a whole.
Let's Get The Anime Party Started
Twitter User Sanji Stars got the ball rolling on this dynamic question which saw countless anime fans getting in on the action and sharing their thoughts on the scenes that have stuck with them for quite some time:
what’s your fav anime scene that stays rent free on your mind??— Sarz 🔥 (@Sanjistars) January 6, 2023
Fullmustang Alchemist
The pure emotion and voice acting of this scene sends shivers down my spine. Even before this and the aftermath is perfect too pic.twitter.com/nHjnqul2A3— Leozuli Against the World (@Thatleofangirl9) January 9, 2023
The Kakashi/Obito Fight of Naruto Fame
The sound design is insane... pic.twitter.com/ItR4eQ6kOX— 𝕵𝖔𝖘𝖘𝖎 (@jossizz_) January 7, 2023
Levi Arrives in Attack on Titan
gonna be so predictable butpic.twitter.com/D9qZzkIq07— desirée! (@DANCE0FDRAG0NS) January 8, 2023
The Jujutsu Kaisen Swap Fight
Itadori and Todou vs Hanami 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PCNpAzjLC1— Ciro o oo ooo o (@Ciro11_) January 11, 2023
One Piece's Robin Wants To Live
THIS SCENE WAS EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/ai16OCPPL9— jen 🌺 || rabbitchatting with riku 🍓 (@jendelyn_) January 9, 2023
Dragon Ball Super's Goku/Jiren Fight
Hands down and nothing will ever come close. pic.twitter.com/1pKA2kTExf— Ronaldo Nwoke (@ronaldo_nwoke) January 8, 2023
Diamond Is Unbreakable in JoJo
The final fight between Kira and Josuke in PT4 of JoJo’s Bizarre adventure. The “DORA” when crazy diamond counter killer queen is so good😭 pic.twitter.com/ne3qENk2qv— Isaiahwright74 (@isaiahwright74) January 8, 2023
Ballad of Fallen Angels, Of Course
Been in the back of my mind since I was 10 years old. pic.twitter.com/7SXWZwH3cV— Jericho (@jerich0717) January 8, 2023
Hunter x Kurapika
Kurapika was always with the shits fr pic.twitter.com/2CnBjJJnCp— I bet you can’t pronounce my name right (@KatianaGeneus) January 8, 2023