These Are the Anime Moments That Gave Fans Chills
The world of anime certainly is no stranger to moments that give fans chills, with Shonen franchises and other series taking the opportunity to give audiences some staggering character beats and action-packed battles, and fans have taken the opportunity to share some of these moments that they consider being the best. With the full gamut of anime series being represented in these lists, including the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Fullmetal Alchemist, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and One Piece to name a few, it's clear that each of these franchises has had an impact over the years on their fans.
Twitter User Meme Context started the ball rolling by sharing some of their favorite moments from anime that were definitely worth including in this massive list of story beats that gave fans chills while watching them:
idc idc if these moments didn’t have y’all going crazy and getting goosebumps smts wrong w u they all goated. i’d also throw in Gons transformation and Yusukes cave scene w Puu in there. Also drop a follow if you fw anime :) pic.twitter.com/Xd0Ga3c6es— ً (@MemeContext) March 1, 2021
What was your favorite moment from anime that gave you chills? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of chilling moments.
Naruto Has Arrived
This shit will forever get me pic.twitter.com/Fy647bSHu5— Josuke (@PlayboiAkira) March 1, 2021
The Shining Moment For All Might
goes crazy every time pic.twitter.com/luDPKzW7XB— shubz thee creator (@shombiii) March 1, 2021
Attack On Titan For The Win
Whitebeard Was The GOAT
For The Fate/Stay Night Fans
The first appearance of Alter Saber from Fate/Stay Night: Heavens Feel 2 pic.twitter.com/XFP9ViWM6N— Dan (@_DanTheMan_21) March 1, 2021
Broly Awakens
if movies count then this scene, had the whole theater going insane pic.twitter.com/94CWMj1lvB— 🐉 (@ChinoDaMaster) March 1, 2021
Tokyo Ghoul Hit Hard
This scene hits so different, man. It all builds up to this fight from the very start where he gets kidnapped. They make us hate Jason, then this happens 💀 pic.twitter.com/o2u97KJqVL— DatBoiiMe (@XxDerazxX) March 2, 2021
JoJo's Golden Wind Definitely Earned Its Spot
Doppio vs Risotto pic.twitter.com/qFDN1keKkM— matt 🔪🌹 (@snyrrd) March 1, 2021
Definitely A Black Clover Fan Favorite Moment
Ok, other than the weekly moments from AOT, the one that gave a great shock to me was this scene from Black Clover. (I only began watching last month and have caught up)— Krofter (@Krofter_N) March 1, 2021
Cuz never in a hundred years could I ever imagine this moment happening, until I saw it.!!! (sauce : ep 80) pic.twitter.com/w8n0gCOrG9
Demon Slayer To Cap Things Off
I mean besides the obvious pick of Goku’s Super Saiyan Transformation, I’d probably say Tanjiro vs Rui pic.twitter.com/iozVtUILQb— Alexidk (@BlazeTweets1) March 1, 2021