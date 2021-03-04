Megan Thee Stallion Plugs One Piece as New Anime Recommendation

✖

If you are in need of some anime recommendations, you are not alone. The medium has become a hit amidst the pandemic, and there are more eyes on anime than ever before. From shonen to shojo, there is a show out there for just about everyone, and Megan Thee Stallion is sharing her current recommendation with fans.

Over on Twitter, Megan Thee Stallion hit up fans with her current anime watchlist. In the past, the hit rapper has shown her love for Naruto and My Hero Academia as well as Black Clover. And now, it seems the Houston hot girl is urging fans to check out One Piece.

Currently watching one piece https://t.co/EyBgm13iLD — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 1, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion told her followers she is currently watching One Piece after being asked about her favorite anime right now. This comes not long after the rapper took a video of herself watching the show over on Instagram Live. The clip told fans to stop sleeping on the hit series, so you can see why interest in One Piece has gone up.

Of course, you can see why Megan Thee Stallion might have checked out One Piece. The series is one of the biggest in Japan, and its legacy in shonen is undeniable. One Piece is often listed as one of the greatest action series in anime alongside Dragon Ball and Naruto. The only thing that keeps fans from the show these days is its length. After all, One Piece has more than 800 episodes in its catalog, and it has a long way to go before ending. But with the pandemic forecasted for months to come, now would be a good time to give the Straw Hats a chance.

Do you have any anime recommendations to share with Megan Thee Stallion? Will you take up her advice about One Piece? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.