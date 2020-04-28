Funimation to Host VR Movie Nights for Your Name, Akira, and More

In this uncertain age that is beset by the coronavirus pandemic, a number of anime properties have been delayed and had companies thinking outside of the box to connect fans and offer them new ways to consumer entertainment, with Funimation being no exception as the company is hyping upcoming virtual reality screenings with anime films like Akira, Your Name, and many more! The publisher, which is most known for their work in bringing the franchise of Dragon Ball to the west, announced today that they'll be giving fans a new way to experience some of anime's greatest works!

Funimation made the announcement that they'll be working with the folks at "Big Screen VR" to offer fans the opportunity to watch anime films in virtual reality as if they were sitting inside of a movie theater, which will also allow users to invite their friends and experience some old, and new, films in a familiar environment. Aside from the aforementioned Akira and Your Name, Funimation is also touting films such as My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, and The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya to anme a few for May. It should be interesting to see if this venture gains enough steam that other events will take place from Funimation with more films from their collection!

Funimation shared the announcement on their Official Twitter Account, touting this brand new virtual reality experience that would allow fans to connect with their friends and others over the internet, with many no longer having the ability to do so in person:

We're teaming up with @BigscreenVR to bring fans some of the most iconic anime films, live in virtual reality! 🎬 Take a look at what's coming in May: https://t.co/HCshwT9tmg pic.twitter.com/821S71ChYY — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 28, 2020

These upcoming showings will come with a ticket price, with classic films retailing for $3.99 and newer releases within the world of anime being $5.99. On top of these anime films, Funimation is also hinting that they will be releasing brand new anime films to the venture for a price of $14.99. During this time of quarantine, it is definitely interesting to see new ways that companies are looking to connect with fans and we'll definitely be keeping an eye out to see if the world of virtual reality is used in similar fashions for other companies!

