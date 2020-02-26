Funimation Welcomes Gurren Lagann, Cells at Work and More to Catalog

Funimation’s catalog of anime licenses continues to grow all of the time, and they recently announced several new additions to the library over the course of the last few days. This includes several projects from Aniplex, and Funimation just added six more anime that are sure to get fans’ attention with both Japanese and English dubs for each. As of February 25th, Funimation confirmed that Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Cells at Work!, March comes in like a lion, Charlotte, Eromanga Sensei, and DAKAICHI -I’m being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- are now streaming on FunimationNOW.

Each of these series is an huge boon to the library as they cover a wide range of genres. Cells at Work is the most recent of the batch (with a second season coming sometime later this year), but Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann is probably the standout of the bunch. If you have never seen this series, Funimation officially describes the series as such:

“This is the story of a man who has yet to realize what destiny holds in store for him…In the distant future, mankind has lived quietly and restlessly underground for hundreds of years, subject to earthquakes and cave-ins. Living in one such village are two young men: one named Simon who is shy and naïve, and the other named Kamina who believes in the existence of a “surface” world above their heads.”

If you’ve never seen Cells at Work! Funimation describes the series as such, “This is a story about you. It’s a tale about the inside of your body. According to a new study, the human body consists of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within your body’s world. From the oxygen-carrying Red Blood cells to the bacteria-fighting White Blood cells, they’re the unsung heroes of your body. Get to know the drama that’s unfolding inside of you!”

As for March comes in like a lion, Funimation describes it as such, “This is a gentle tale about people trying to regain something. And it is a tale of battle. The main character, Rei Kiriyama, lost his family in an accident when he was young. Now he is a 17-year-old pro shogi player who is burdened with deep loneliness. Rei lives alone in an old town in Tokyo, but after becoming acquainted with three sisters, Akari, Hinata and Momo, he begins to change little by little…”

Funimation describes Charlotte as such, “Very few adolescent boys and girls develop special abilities. Yuu Otosaka is one such man who uses his ability, unbeknownst to others, in order to lead a satisfying school life. Then one day, a girl named Nao Tomori suddenly appears before him. Their encounter reveals the destiny for wielders of special abilities. This is a story of those gifted youth and how they spend their adolescence.”

Funimation details Eromanga Sensei as such, “Masamune Izumi is a high school student who writes light novels. Sagiri Izumi is his shut-in, little sister who never leaves her room.One day, Masamune discovers a shocking twist—the artist “Eromanga Sensei,” who has been drawing illustrations for his novels, is none other than his little sister Sagiri! His cute little sister has been using an obscene pen name and drawing lewd illustrations?!”

Finally Funimation describes DAKAICHI -I’m being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- like so, “Veteran actor Takato Saijo has lost the title of “Sexiest Man of the Year”to the up-and-coming actor, Junta Azumaya. Enter the cutthroat world of the entertainment industry, where the two most desirable men find themselves in a forbidden scandal.”

Are you going to check out this new batch of FunimationNOW additions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!