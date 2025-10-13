Anime Star Teases the Dark Storyline That Will Change How You See a Fan Favorite Hero

Spy x Family premiered its Season 3 as part of the Fall 2025 anime lineup, and it’s already off to a strong start with Loid Forger’s backstory commencing in Episode 2. Manga readers know just how heartbreaking his childhood has been, and it won’t be long before the anime reveals how he became Twilight. As one of the main characters of the show, Loid is not only famous among fans but also has the qualities of a great hero who does everything he can to keep the peace between Westalis and Ostania. The story begins with him taking on the most difficult mission of his life, Operation Strix, where he has to create a fake family and get closer to his target, Donovan Desmond.

Loid’s dedication toward his mission is undeniable, but there’s a much deeper and tragic reason behind why he’d do anything in his power to stop the war from happening. Although fans may have already realized that Loid is a war orphan like Yor Forger, his entire past will be revealed in the upcoming episode. Loid’s voice actor, Takuya Eguchi, shares his thoughts on Loid’s backstory as well as the impact it will have on the viewers.

Loid’s Voice Actor Believes Spy x Family’s Most Tragic Backstory Will Change Fans’ Impression of Him

Image Courtesy of Cloverworks/WIT Studio

In an interview with Mantan Web, Takuya Eguchi explained how Loid in the first episode reveals that the reason he became a spy was that he wanted to create a world where children don’t have to suffer. Loid’s wish came from personal experience since he went through hell when war broke out between the two countries.

Eguchi also elaborated on Loid’s personality: “After he’s trained as a spy, Loid seems perfect, but before that he has emotional, weak, and tearful sides. I think that scene in the past arc was probably the last time he cried. After that, once he became a spy, you don’t see him cry except for jokes. I think those human emotions were shown more than usual.”

He further added that after the backstory is revealed, Loid’s character won’t change, but viewers will view him differently after knowing what he went through and what drives him to give his best in every mission. Stripped of his childhood due to a needless war, Loid lost too much in his life to let the horrible conflict happen again. His flashback isn’t long, so the anime will conclude it in Season 3, Episode 3, and bring us to the present, where Loid fainted after seeing Anya get a second Tonitrus Bolt.

Loid’s backstory is one of the most tragic moments in the story, which shocked the fandom when the manga chapter was released. However, his difficult past was what shaped him into the best spy anyone has ever known. Season 3 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix, where you can catch up with the previous two seasons as well. The latest season has only released subbed episodes so far, while the English dub awaits a release date.

