Shocking Anime Twist Confirms A New Contender For Darkest Series Of 2025

This year has been filled with anime that have taken a darker approach in their premise and stood out remarkably well. The Summer season, in particular, featured some of the darkest series, with Crunchyroll producing one of its bleakest titles in recent years, Takopi’s Original Sin, and a shonen series with a similarly dark tone, Gachiakuta. While there haven’t been many notable dark anime this Fall, in a surprising twist, the season’s most lighthearted comedy, Spy x Family, has taken an unexpectedly dark turn. In its first two seasons, Wit Studio and CloverWorks’ adaptation of Tatsuya Endo’s manga maintained a narrative focused on comedy with bits of action sprinkled throughout.

Regardless of its light tone, the series has always had an underlying premise rooted in a harsh reality. Twilight, Loid Forger, the secret agent, undertakes a mission to form a family and bond with a neighboring nation to prevent a potential war. This setup has always hinted at a fragile foundation that could collapse at any moment. Interestingly, Spy x Family Season 3 is now unraveling Twilight’s past, something fans have long been curious about, and in doing so, the anime’s tone has shifted dramatically, transforming what was once a lighthearted comedy into possibly one of the darkest anime of the year.

Spy x Family Shifts Its Lighthearted Tone into One of the Darkest Anime of This Year

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2 marks the point where the series begins delving into Twilight’s past. While fans anticipated a darker tone, the episode completely omits the lighthearted comedy sequences the series is known for. No matter what storyline Spy x Family has explored so far, it has always included a few comedic moments to maintain its signature balance. However, as Loid’s past unfolds, there is no room for humor, and the episode instead features much darker scenes, as expected from a story rooted in the realities of war.

As Loid’s childhood desire to join the army is explored, his hometown is attacked by a neighboring country, leading to the deaths of several children, including his friends. This is suggested by the bombing of the area where Loid and his friends once played. This tragedy sets the foundation for Loid’s prodigious talent and his eventual path toward becoming his nation’s greatest spy. However, his backstory is far from over, as the preview for the next episode confirms that Loid’s past will continue to be explored. From the preview alone, the dark tone appears to persist, with Loid shown in several grim situations. If this continues, Spy x Family may grow even darker in the coming episodes, potentially surpassing other series as the darkest anime of the year.

