Spy x Family’s Season 3 Preview Hints at Loid’s Dark Past

Spy x Family’s third season is in full swing, once again bringing anime fans back to the world of Loid, Yor, and Anya. While the anime series often explores hilarious subject matter more often than not, this hasn’t stopped the adaptation of creator Tatsuya Endo’s work from exploring dark territory. In a major new preview, season three has given fans a hint regarding the exploration of Loid’s past, and as manga readers know, the events that helped make the father of the Forger household aren’t pretty. Spy x Family fans should prepare themselves now to navigate mature subject matter in season three’s upcoming episodes.

The spy known as Twilight has been a major component in keeping the countries of Westalis and Ostania, working behind the scenes to make sure that the conflict will never reach a fever pitch. Effectively, this fact has been the reason why the Forger family was forged in the first place, as Loid required a wife and a daughter to get him closer to his target. In the anime, Loid’s backstory has been a mystery, with many viewers wondering if we will explore what made the master spy the man he is today. For better or worse, it looks like many anime fans are about to get their wish.

Loid’s Origin Story

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, Loid’s backstory is easily one of the most heart-wrenching tales in the Spy x Family series. In working for Westalis, Twilight is hoping to avoid the fate that befell both himself and his parents as a result of the Second East-West War of Unification. Loid’s origin makes it harder to believe that he would ever settle down with a family, but as we’ve seen in the anime so far, it seems as though Anya and Yor’s influence is beginning to break down his tough exterior. While Twilight and the Thorn Princess have still kept their secrets safe from one another, Anya knows her adoptive parents’ secrets thanks to her telepathic abilities.

In the third season, two episodes have landed so far, with the anime adaptation hinting at covering a fair share of territory from the manga. Arcs such as the Friendship Arc, Red Circus Arc, and the Mole Hunt Arc are set to be a part of season three. While a fourth season has yet to be confirmed, there is plenty of source material that has yet to be covered from the manga. Shonen series such as My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have recently released their final chapters, with manga like One Piece and Black Clover in their final arcs, giving Spy x Family the chance to fill the power vacuum. Luckily, Tatsuya Endo hasn’t hinted at the series ending anytime soon, meaning that Forger fans could still receive years of stories to come.

