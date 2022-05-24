The Rock Gets the Perfect Anime Makeover in This Viral TikTok

✖

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest superstars in the world, but to many, the actor is known best as The Rock. The man made his debut years ago on the wrestling stage, and he has amassed an army of fans the world over with his blockbuster flicks. Of course, this means The Rock has become fair game to meme-makers everywhere, and one TikTok is going viral after giving The Rock the best (or worst) anime makeover in history.

The work comes from atagua (Atagua_arts) over on TikTok if you haven't heard. After racking up more than 20 million likes, it is safe to say this anime makeover is one of the biggest on the video service. And as you can see below, well – The Rock might want this anime adaptation to disappear.

The fan overlays a generic anime face over The Rock and digitally edits the actor's headshot until it aligns with the template. The edit does everything from narrowing the star's lips to giving him a lush fringe. Of course, The Rock is given anime's trademark wide eyes, but in the end, this template is not it. It doesn't do the actor any favors despite The Rock having won People's Sexiest Man Alive title in 2016. So if anyone wants to give the actor a custom anime do-over, we're sure The Rock would appreciate it.

Of course, the star has more to worry about than online memes of himself. The Rock is social media savvy and knows how to poke fun at himself in the most endearing of ways. While TikTok picks out anime roles for the star, The Rock is busy working on a number of Hollywood projects. He's slated to star in Black Adam for DC Films in its titular role and recently did a round of promos for Young Rock, a television series inspired by the actor's early days as a pro wrestler.

