New Naruto Campaign Reimagines the Anime as a Fantasy AU

Naruto may be focusing on its new generation of heroes these days, but no sequel can beat the mainline series. Kakashi's team has no equal when it comes to popularity, after all. That is why Naruto Shippuden is still dishing out campaigns and merch the world over. And thanks to a new deal, Naruto has gotten to explore its own fantasy alternate universe.

The whole thing came to light in Japan as Naruto Shippuden debuted a special cafe collaboration. The stunt brings some of Naruto's most famous stars to a local cafe in Ikebukuro to hype diners and anime lovers in the area. And as you can see below, this collaboration requested Naruto's leads to slip into a fantasy AU.

Naruto is dressed as some sort of martial artist or warrior complete with a headband and orange shirt. As for Sasuke, the knightly character is done up with a sword and metal chest plate. Sakura fills out Team 7 as a priestess or healer. And of course, Kakashi seems to be some sort of animal tamer given Pakkun's appearance.

There are two other characters included in this collaboration as you can see above. Itachi Uchiha seems to be a dark mage given his robes and staff. Minato finishes the party with a sleek look of his own. Their generic outfit lends the Fourth Hokage to a stealthy role, so a rogue or ranger would suit the hero well.

If you want to check out this AU for yourself, you will have to visit Naruto's fantastical cafe in Japan as this campaign is limited overseas. But if you want to revisit the actual anime itself, you can find all of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden streaming on Crunchyroll right now.

What do you think of this special Naruto collaboration? Do you think this fantasy AU suits the anime?