Aqua Teen Hunger Force Releases First Look Clip for New Movie

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is gearing up to come back with a new feature film project, and Adult Swim has revealed the new title and first look for the franchise's big new movie, now with an official title! The franchise remains one of the most notable Adult Swim animated originals despite not releasing brand new material in quite some time. It made a huge return this year with not only a brand new digital short series, Aquadonk Side Pieces, but Adult Swim also announced their plans to bring the franchise back with a new movie set for a release on home media, HBO Max and VOD.

During a special panel for Aqua Teen Hunger Force at Adult Swim Festival Block Party this weekend, the first look at the new movie was revealed with a full clip teasing a much different and space faring adventure than we have seen in the franchise before. Announced to be releasing on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD on November, Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Plantasm is teasing a pretty great return for the fan favorite. You can check out the first look clip from Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Plantasm below:

Speaking with Aqua Teen Hunger Force creator Dave Willis earlier this year about what fans could expect to see from Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Plantasm, Wills teased that we'd get a proper story this time around compared to the first film's release, "The first one was just a mishmash of just jokes and there was sort of a story. But this one actually has a nice journey for all the characters...I don't know about Matt, but I think this is one of the best things we've ever done. I really love this movie. I think it's really original and it's got a lot of... We do one thing that I've never seen before. I don't know if we're allowed to talk about it, but I think it works. We'll just say it's interactive. It is an interactive experience...It's just really funny and really enjoyable and didn't overstay its welcome. It's just a fun, tight experience, man. I hope a lot of people check it out."

