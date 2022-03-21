Aqua Teen Hunger Force Star Passes Along New Movie Update

It has been some time since Aqua Teen Hunger Force gifted fans with an update, but that will change soon enough. It wasn’t long ago fans were informed the hit animated comedy was returning to television for a movie. With the original creators on board, Aqua Teen Hunger Force‘s new film has kept audiences on edge waiting for any sort of update. And now, one of its stars is speaking up about the big comeback.

The update comes from none other than Dana Snyder, the actor who oversees the voice of Master Shake. The star took some time to chat with RVA Mag about his latest gigs, and it was there Snyder said all things are looking good for the Aqua Teen Hunger Force movie.

“The movie picks up right now, and fills you in on everything. They are not together, for reasons I will not divulge,” the actor shared. “They do the classic ‘We’ve got to get the band back together.’”

Of course, fans will need to catch up with the comedy’s first film if they want to know what is going on. This new movie will act as the sequel to Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters from 2007. Adult Swim confirmed the sequel was in the works last May, and things are looking good for the HBO Max exclusive. After all, Snyder remains confident the film will debut this summer, and it will give fans a chance to check in on Master Shake following the TV show’s 2015 finale.

Want to know more about Aqua Teen Hunger Force? You can read up on the Adult Swim hit’s synopsis here: “Somewhere in New Jersey, three roommates with superpowers, Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad, unite to solve the neighborhood’s unnatural mysteries. When they’re not fighting crime or each other, they relax by swimming in their next-door-neighbor’s pool.”

What do you think of this latest update on the Adult Swim film? Will you be checking out this new Aqua Teen Hunger Force entry? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.