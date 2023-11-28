Aqua Teen Hunter Force Season 12 Launches on Adult Swim

The first two episodes of Aquan Teen Hunger Force Season 12 are here and the series is as surreal as possible.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force has long been a part of Adult Swim's history, releasing new episodes for decades that follow the surreal adventures of Master Shake, Frylock, Meatwad, and their neighbor Carl. So popular did the franchise become in its history in fact that it was given two feature-length films. Now, the series has returned to Adult Swim with its twelfth season via two new episodes that see the Hunger Force getting up to some wild new tricks.

Season 12 is aiming to release five new episodes in its tenure, which will make it the shortest season of Aqua Teen Hunger Force to date. The first two episodes that arrived on Adult Swim, and are currently available to stream on MAX, are "Shaketopia" and "A Quiet Shake". The first new episode is described as such, "In a virtual world of endless possibilities, Shake plays video games and fights with Meatwad." The second, which sees the Aqua Teens in a parody of A Quiet Place, is described as, "On EARth, everyone can hear you scream."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Will Aqua Teen Hunger Force Get a Season 13?

Earlier this year, the creators of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, released a statement on the continuation of the Adult Swim favorite, "We are thrilled to be making more 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled. Success is optimal and leads to quality. You waited just long enough for 'Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm' to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can't wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal Twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else."

If season 12 is the last season for the Aqua Teens, it has some big guest stars to bid the Adult Swim series a fond farewell. The guest stars for this twelfth season include Eric Bauza, Dan Folger, Brian Cox, and Gary Anthony Williams. Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis have stated in the past that they're still all-in when it comes to Aqua Teen Hunger Force, so hopefully, the surreal show will continue.

Do you want to see the Aqua Teens continue their adventures forever? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.