Adult Swim Revives Fan-Favorite Series With New Season

Oh, it's happening. It seems there is more Aqua Teen Hunger Force on the horizon. Today, Adult Swim announced its order of all-new episodes ahead of its big movie comeback. The series creators will return to the show for season 12, and it will bring all of our favorite heroes back together.

"We are thrilled to be making more 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled. Success is optimal and leads to quality," creators Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis shared in a new statement.

"You waited just long enough for 'Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm' to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can't wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else," the statement reads.

According to Adult Swim, the new order will cover five episodes total, and they will be released in the wake of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. The movie is slated to drop on HBO Max starting February 8th, and it will then air on Adult Swim on March 12th.

As you can imagine, fans of the classic Adult Swim series are hyped for more episodes. The animated comedy made its debut in 2000 as a spin-off of the series Space Ghost Coast to Coast. In the decades since, characters like Master Shake and Frylock have become full-blown TV legends. And soon, Adult Swim will welcome the gang back to the small screen! So if you want to know more about the series, you can catch up with the comedy on HBO Max and read up on its official synopsis below:

"Somewhere in New Jersey, three roommates with superpowers, Master Shake, Frylock and Meatwad, unite to solve the neighborhood's unnatural mysteries. When they're not fighting crime or each other, they relax by swimming in their next-door-neighbor's pool."

