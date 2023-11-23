Aqua Teen Hunger Force Creators Talk Returning for Season 12, A Quiet Place Parody and More

Returning for Season 12 (Photo: Adult Swim) NICK VALDEZ, COMICBOOK.COM: So jumping right in, it's been a good couple of years for Aqua Teen. You came back with [Aqua Donk Side Pieces], and of course, [Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm], but Season 12 is the first new actual season in quite a while. So how did it feel for you to get that Season 12 order and actually work on these new episodes? MATT MAIELLARO: Man, it just felt like [Matt does the riff from "The Ocean" by Led Zeppelin from Houses of the Holy]. DAVE WILLIS: Nick writes parenthetically, "Matt does the riff from 'The Ocean' by Led Zeppelin from Houses of the Holy." I was just trying to make that calculation in my head right now [laughs]. So it is funny though, the press materials for Season 12 mentioned that it picks up after Season 11, which was a wild thing because that finale killed everybody and then left Frylock and Carl immortal. But did that really happen? They were just watching the episode themselves and it all ended abruptly. So with these new episodes, was there an attempt to even follow that up or is this just like a clean slate that both, fans like me who've been watching it and new Adult Swim viewers, can jump into? WILLIS: Did any of those drawings really happen, Nick? I walked into that. I did. WILLIS: Who put the show description up because I love that. I just want to put that as the every episode description from now on. prevnext

A Quiet Place or A Quiet Shake? (Photo: Adult Swim) So the five episodes though, I got to admit, it's a little brutal for me as a fan... WILLIS: Should have been 20, right? Yeah... WILLIS: That's what we said. So with five episodes though, was there a particular idea that you had in mind that you were like, "Oh, we need to get this across in just this short order just in case"? MAIELLARO: Well, we finally got to make our original movie into a cartoon called A Quiet Place. That was stolen from us while we were on leave, so we weren't able to put it together. That was our idea and those people are about to get their A handed to them. See, I was wondering about that. There were a lot of similarities in between the two... MAIELLARO: Their movie's very similar to our episode, isn't it? Yeah, that's why it's in court. That's why it's in court. I think the aliens might've been different though. MAIELLARO: They took liberties. They overheard our conversations. I don't even know the names of the people who made that abomination, but we're about to find out their names because we're going to be meeting them in person in court. It was John Krasinski, the guy from The Office. WILLIS: Ol' John Krasinski. If you have a Google search for John Krasinski, like Emily Blunt probably does, he'll hear about this. Matt has been flinging accusations left and right. MAIELLARO: Because I've had it. I've had enough of it. That movie comes out, everybody's like, "Wow, that's so original." It's like, yeah, because it came from us. He also ripped off the look like that the characters will do when our characters will look at the camera and just go [Maiellaro stares at camera]. He stole that in The Office. Aqua Teen was doing that stuff before The Office? WILLIS: Well before, long before he was born. Back in the eighties we did it. I don't think I know when he was born. I couldn't speak to that. MAIELLARO: We can find out. I have a machine here that will tell me.

New Tech for Season 12 (Photo: Adult Swim) Oh, really? That's good... WILLIS: Consult with the pocket oracle. Well, speaking of good tech, one of the things fans had noticed was that the characters look way more fluid than they ever did. In Plantasm, you guys experimented with all sorts of different art styles, more so than we've seen in the past. And then in Season 12, the premiere has this whole new look for "Shaketopia." Was it easier for those kinds of experiments now that the work on Plantasm had already been done and set up? MAIELLARO: It was refreshing. We retooled Plantasm with just sort of a glossy better look. The characters are more fluid, as you said, and when they brought that back this season, we wanted to keep that and keep it because it just felt more like something we always wanted to do, but weren't able to do because we were constricted by boas. Because we did it in Florida. The first 11 seasons we did down in Florida. It was hot. The machines would rust, the snakes were everywhere. Well, is it better this time around with no boas? MAIELLARO: It's still tough because we're still having flashbacks of the boas. Was there a particular kind of style that you wanted to mess around with more? WILLIS: Stop-motion. We want the show to be stop-motion from now on, but that'd be biting Robot Chicken's style, right?

Anything After Season 12? (Photo: Adult Swim) One thing I do, of course, have to ask though is with Season 12 being just five episodes, would you be interested in making more? WILLIS: Yes MAIELLARO: Yeah. WILLIS: But we'd have to get green lit today. There's a clock on this deal. They have to get back to us by midnight or else we'll make episodes and destroy them in front of them to show them how little... MAIELLARO: We'll spend our own money to make them. WILLIS: That's right. We'll spend our own money to make them and then never show them to anyone. Destroy them, run them over a magnet in front of them. I feel bad because [this interview] will go up long after this conversation. So if it goes up after the deadline and you've already done this, I'm sorry. I apologize for that in advance. MAIELLARO: Look, if they know where their money is made, they'll be calling us. So that's the other thing too. With Side Pieces, new episodes and a movie, what else is there to explore for Aqua Teen? MAIELLARO: The Ride. Aqua Teen: The Ride? That'd be cool. MAIELLARO: We're talking to Disney right now. and Warner Brothers is really annoyed about it. WILLIS: The Carl's Jr meal...the Aqua Teen meal finally comes full circle into real food. MAIELLARO: We're willing to do The Ride for Discovery World if they call us by midnight. Have you ever been to Discovery World? It's just nature documentaries. WILLIS: It's in Orlando. It costs like $76 to enter, and you go in and you have to work on refurbishing a kitchen all day long for Chip and Joanna. An animatronic Chip and Joanna.