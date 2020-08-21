Assassination Classroom is Coming to Toonami Next Week

Batman might be the focus of Toonami for the week as Adult Swim celebrates the upcoming DC Fandome, but the block will be returning to its anime line up beginning next week. It will not be exactly the same as before, however, as Toonami has announced that Assassination Classroom will be joining the Adult Swim programming block next week! Toonami has been in flux for the past few months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the block has still found new ways to deliver on the fun shows and experiences fans have come to love each week.

As announced by Toonami's Facebook page, Assassination Classroom will be joining the block's line up on Saturday, August 29th at 1:00 AM EST. Toonami themselves even apologized for the short notice on the addition, whereas announcements usually come at least two weeks before their premiere so fans can set their cable boxes and schedule appropriately, but this is definitely a good surprise for those either hoping to see it join Toonami or watch it for the first time!

Toonami's new schedule starting on Saturday, August 29th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM - Dragon Ball Super

12:30AM - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

1:00AM - Assassination Classroom

1:30AM - Black Clover

2:00AM - Fire Force

2:30AM - Naruto: Shippuden

3:00AM - Samurai Jack

For those unfamiliar, Assassination Classroom was originally created by Yuesi Matsui for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The original manga run of the series had come to an end in 2016 and sparked not only an anime adaptation, but a string of live-action films as well. The series follows a classroom full of kids who are tasked with assassinating their ultra-powerful alien teacher before the world is destroyed. It's a lot more complicated that a bare synopsis would suggest, and it will fit right in with many of the other wacky and action filled anime that are currently running as part of the Toonami block. Now that the line up is shaking up once more, now it's a matter of seeing what comes next!

