Toonami Partners with DC FanDome to Air DC Animated Movies

Toonami is one of the go-to places for TV lovers to check out adult animation and anime. The late-night program has a history of pushing the limits when it comes to content, and Adult Swim has always backed that mission. Now, it seems Toonami is reaching out to DC FanDome for its next collaboration, and the two plan to air a few hit DC Animated films to eager fans.

The announcement live on Facebook from the Toonami crew. It was there fans learned the schedules for August 15 and August 22 have been altered. Rather than showing anime as usual, Toonami will use these nights to air four different Batman movies set in the DC Animated Universe.

You can check out the full schedule below:

AUGUST 15

12:00 AM - Batman: Year One

1:30 AM - Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part One

AUGUST 22

12:00 AM - Batman: Gotham Knight

1:45 AM - Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part Two

Over on Twitter, Jason DeMarco commented on the schedule change. The co-creator of Toonami praised the decision but admitted it was a raw deal for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans as they will have to wait a bit for more episodes.

"Toonami fans, some news both good and bad: GOOD: all you folks who keep asking about movies/DC, we are running two weeks of Batman movies! BAD: Jojo’s is just getting started back up and you Jojo fans have to wait two weeks for it to start up again. Win some, lose some!"

