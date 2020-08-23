Assassination Classroom Gets a Toonami Promo

It has been a long time coming, but Assassination Classroom is ready to make its Toonami debut. The hit series will begin airing on the late-night block within a matter of days. Fans in the U.S. are excited for the new treat, and Toonami gave audiences a taste of what is coming thanks to a new promo.

Recently, the anime block shared its first promo for Assassination Classroom. The dub clip gives an overview of the story found in the anime, and it is an odd one. The anime follows a class of students who discover their new teacher is a mysterious creature who obliterated half the moon. The monster may be one of the most dangerous on Earth but happens to be an amazing teacher. So while the students are hellbent to assassinate their teacher, they are also desperate to learn as much as they can from the baddie.

According to the promo, Assassination Classroom will air around 1:00 am on Toonami. The late-night slot is reserved for more graphic titles, and this anime does have those moments. But for the most part, PG-13 audiences should have little problem with this series.

Want to know more about Assassination Classroom? The story was originally created by Yuesi Matsui for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. You can read its official synopsis below:

"Assassination Classroom is a comedic sci-fi series that focuses on a very strange classroom. The story is set in a world where the Earth is threatened by a powerful monster who destroyed much of the moon. The creature says it will come back to annihilate the Earth, and he does come back under the guise of a middle school teacher. With a bounty on his head, the teacher’s class formulates various plans to kill the monster, but things are not as simple as they seem. The creature proves to be one of the best teachers out there, and when the truth about his past crimes comes to life, his students are unsure whether the guy is as terrible as he’s made out to be."

What do you think about the anime's Toonami promo? Will you be watching Assassination Classroom on air? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.