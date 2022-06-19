Astro Boy Reboot Announced by Miraculous Team

It looks like one of the most iconic characters in anime is getting a comeback! According to a recent report, Astro Boy is eyeing a return to television as Tezuka Productions has signed off on a 3DCG reboot of the series. And to make things even better, the creator behind Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir will oversee the whole thing.

The report comes from Variety as Thomas Astruc, the creator of Miraculous, confirmed his team was working on an Astro Boy reboot. Shibuya Productions and Method Animation will oversee the project jointly with Tezuka Productions, the original owner of Astro Boy. Variety reports the series is looking to bring in animators from around the world to broaden its horizon, so interested animators should pay close attention to the involved studios.

As for the reboot itself, Astro Boy will be done in a 3DCG style this time around. The series has ordered 52 episodes with each one running for half an hour. Astro Boy will also cover modern-day topics including social media, the Internet, environmental concerns, and more. This will be the latest Astro Boy series to go live after the franchise's 2003 remake. Before then, the franchise kicked off in 1963 under creator Osamu Tezuka, and a color television series came after in 1980.

If you have not checked out Astro Boy, you can find its original and color series streaming online. Services like Amazon Prime, Tubi TV, Hulu, and others have classic anime available to netizens. If you need more details about Tezuka's iconic series, you can read its official synopsis here: "The first-ever Astro Boy Series created in full color takes viewers on an amazing journey showcasing the true meaning of being a hero, as Astro Boy himself learns the importance of kindness, compassion and selflessness in the face of life's obstacles. Children and adults alike will enjoy this very influential animated joy ride and cherish its timeless message of hope."

What do you think about this latest Astro Boy comeback? Are you excited to see Zagtoon tackle the iconic franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.