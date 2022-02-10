Astro Boy Has Entered the World of NFTs

Astro Boy is one of the first anime series to gain traction around the world, and its legacy makes it a piece of history. Even new generations know of the old-school show, and Astro Boy has had his comebacks every now and then. It seems 2022 will mark one such comeback, but fans aren’t sure they can support it this time. After all, the franchise is making its NFT debut, so Astro Boy is ready to go where he’s never been before.

Yes, you did read that right. Astro Boy is getting in on the NFT game, and fans aren’t quite sure how to react to the shocking news.

The update came from Tezuka Productions, the studio behind Astro Boy. The studio is teaming with NOBORDER.z, J&J, and a local prefecture in Japan to produce these NFTs. Local leaders in the Tottori area are helping sponsor the Astro Boy NFTs, and the pieces are being made for an NFT-based trading card game.

The virtual game will be held in the Metaverse, and its digital cards are all based on revitalization. Tottori is hoping the game will raise its region’s notoriety, so the game’s first wave of cards will focus on attractions, food, sports, and more. The next wave will focus on Astro Boy and other franchises that have yet to be announced.

Right now, there is no set price for these cards, so fans will want to keep an eye out for that update. Astro Boy may be the most recent anime to embrace NFTs, but it is not the only one. Black Jack and Phoenix sold NFTs at the start of this year, and Ultraman has been into the game as well. Now, Astro Boy is the latest to jump in, and well – fans are admittedly baffled by the controversial decision.

What do you think of this Astro Boy stunt? Did you ever think a classic anime like this would embrace NFTs? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

