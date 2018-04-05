‘Attack On Titan’ Just Killed A Major Titan

If you think Game of Thrones revels in death, then you need to meet Attack on Titan. The franchise is one of the anime industry’s top titles, and its unabashed love of gore has tripped up millions of fans worldwide. This year, audiences will see how bloody its third season can get, but there is no way the release will live up to what Attack on Titan just did in its new chapter.

So, seriously — spoilers below! You have been warned!

This week, the latest chapter of Attack on Titan will go live, and unofficial versions of it went live online not long ago. Translators turned chapter 104 around rather quickly, giving fans a chance to check up on Paradis and their siege against Marley. However, readers had no idea such a big death would go down in the chapter, and it was an insanely brutal one at that.

Sorry, Tybur Family. You guys just lost your hold on the War Hammer Titan, and its unnamed carrier died in a horrifying way in the process.

Chapter 104 follows Eren Jaeger as he continues to fight in his Titan form. The boy has declared war against Marley after the country framed Paradis as their true enemy. The sudden ambush left Marley scrambling, but its slew of Titan Shifters came out to defend their home. The Beast Titan, the Jaw Titan, and the Cart Titan all made a move to fight, but the War Hammer Titan found herself trapped in a prison of her own making. Knowing Eren was out to eat her, the nameless Tybur girl encased herself in a crystalized coffin like Annie did years ago. However, the prison wasn’t able to withstand a clever attack from Eren.

After fighting the Jaw Titan, Eren noticed how strong the creature’s jaw was, and he tired the other creature out before enacting his plan. Eren placed the girl’s prison in the Jaw Titan’s mouth and forcibly closed its jaw. The agonizing moment was seen by everyone as the Jaw Titan killed the inheritor of the War Hammer Titan, sending her blood everywhere as she exploded. The burst fed directly into Eren’s mouth as he drank her blood (and all-important spinal fluid), leaving him as the new wielder of the War Hammer Titan. So, the Jaw Titan should just send his therapy bills to Eren posthaste because he’s going to need some serious downtime after what he was just made to do.

Did you expect this death? Or did its brutal debut catch you by surprise?