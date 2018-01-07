‘Attack on Titan’s Latest Chapter Gets An Anime Makeover

Attack on Titan published its 100th chapter before the new year rang in, but it will take sometime for the anime to get its hand on the issue. The show only debuted its second season last April, but fans are alright with Wit Studio taking its time.

After all, those fans can always give their own anime makeovers to Attack on Titan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Deviant Art, one such artist did give Attack on Titan a spot-on anime take. The user /narutorenegado01 shared their coloring of the manga’s latest chapter, and the pieces look like they were taken from an episode of Attack on Titan.

New colored pages from #AttackOnTitan chapter 101 made as if they were anime version! 😱😱😱 All credits belongs to https://t.co/dhRUlZlTQa pic.twitter.com/OPIPgfZUfM — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) January 4, 2018

As you can see below, the fan put in plenty of effort to get the anime’s color scheme down. The first coloration shows Eren and his climatic showdown with the War Hammer Titan. The protagonist, who transformed into his Attack Titan state, is seen landing a sickening punch on the Marleyean warrior. The War Hammer Titan was given a paler complexion in the fan-art than Eren, but its muscle definition looks on point.

The second colored panel gives fan a look at Eren Jaeger as he controls his Attack Titan form. The older man looks all sorts of intimidating with his Titan markings, and his longer hair seems to be on the verge of obscuring his vision. In the panel next to him, fans can see the fully transformed War Hammer Titan, and it also looks like the beast’s defense is made out of bone.

The final panel is one that will get plenty of hearts racing thanks to Mikasa. The fan-favorite heroine returned to the manga in chapter 100, and she is seen here in full color. Mikasa is seen staring at Eren with hooded eyes and noticeably shorter hair. As for Eren, the exposed soldier looks older thanks to his barely-there facial hair and deadened look.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

When do you think Attack on Titan‘s anime will catch up to this manga update? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!