Attack on Titan Cosplay Shows Off Erwin’s Finest Look

Attack on Titan might not make its final outing until next year, but that doesn’t mean the fandom has sat the series aside. While fans await any update on season four, plenty of them are finding ways to pay tribute to Attack on Titan’s heroes however they know how. Of course, this means plenty of Mikasa cosplays are cropping up online alongside Armin and Levi. But right now, one cosplayer is stealing the spotlight with their impressive take on Erwin Smith.

The piece itself comes from Instagram courtesy of the user merlin_cosplay. As you can see below, the anime fan decided it was time to bring Erwin Smith to life in a new piece, and their take on the character proves he’s a commander through and through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Attack on Titan cosplay is simple enough, but Erwin’s details make it shine. The leader is dressed in his usual Survey Corps jacket with a white shirt and chest strap underneath. Erwin has paired the look with his green cape and a simple necktie centered with a stone. And of course, the soldier’s eyebrows are large and in charge thanks to some careful makeup touches.

The cosplay itself would be good enough to wow fans, but merlin_cosplay takes things a step further in this shot. They’ve slipped into the soldier by channeling his broad posture and serious looks. Honestly, the expression found in this shot could have been ripped from the anime, and that attention to the detail cannot be overlooked.

Clearly, Erwin still has a number of supporters in the Attack on Titan fandom, and this cosplay is definitely one of his best. Now, fans will have to wait and see whether the commander’s memory makes its way into the anime’s final episodes. Erwin has been dead for a while alongside many of the military’s best soldiers. So as Levi leads the charge against Eren’s Rumbling, you can be certain Erwin is watching the final fight from the afterlife.

What do you think about this take on Erwin? Are you ready to send off Attack on Titan when its final episodes launch next year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.