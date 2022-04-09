Attack on Titan Cosplay Highlights Yelena’s Scariest Look

Attack on Titan’s final season has shifted the power structure of the battle between the Eldians of Paradis and the armies of the nation of Marley, as Eren Jaeger seeks to eliminate all people who live outside of the island. While many new characters were introduced over the course of the final season, Yelena was definitely a stand out and one cosplayer has managed to not just capture the Marleyian’s aesthetic, but the terrifying look that has become a legendary meme from this season.

The infamous Yelena face appeared in the eighteenth episode of the final season, titled “Sneak Attack” in which Armin came to the conclusion that both himself and the rest of the Scout Regiment should assist Eren with his plans, despite the fact that the young Jaeger has been doing some seriously heinous things to his friends throughout the last season. Yelena is ready to absolutely murder Armin if he had stated that he would be an impediment to Eren and Zeke’s plan, turning her frown upside down when the Colossal Titan confirmed that he would be on board for the Euthanasia Plan, though ultimately, both combatants didn’t realize exactly what they were signing up for.

Instagram Cosplayer Kleiner Pixel did a fantastic job bringing not just Yelena’s aesthetic to life, but also managing to capture the terrifying face that has become a legendary meme from Attack on TItan, as the anime adaptation prepares to return next year for its final episodes:

Luckily for Yelena, she was able to survive the betrayal of Eren Jaeger and his Jaegerists once it was revealed that the Attack Titan was set to use the power of the Founding Titan to eradicate everyone who lives outside of the island of Paradis. While Yelena has yet to exhibit any Titan abilities, expect her to play a role in the final season of the series, with the Scout Regiment on a collision course with their former friend. While a release date has yet to be revealed for the final episodes, rumors are swirling that the last installments dropping next year will arrive as four-hour-long specials.

