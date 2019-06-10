Did You Catch Attack on Titan’s New Post-Credits Scene?

Attack on Titan is one of the anime industry’s must-watch series this season. After making its debut last year, season three returned this spring to launch the Survey Corps into its second half. Over the weekend, a brand-new episode launched with Eren Jaeger in tow, but fans better have paid real close attention.

After all, episode 56 does have a post-credits scene, and it is a very important one which fans shouldn’t miss.

At the end of episode 56, Attack on Titan went live with a special tag scene teasing the contents of the basement at Eren’s childhood home. After a deadly mission managed to bring the soldiers to its door, Eren and his allies managed to enter the secretive room where Grisha spent much of his time. But before any big secrets were revealed, the credits rolled until the extra scene filtered in.

⚠️ Anime Spoilers ⚠️ Attack on Titan Episode 56 – Post credits scene pic.twitter.com/EKubDIJ61O — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 10, 2019

As you can see above, the tag-on scene is a simple one. Fans meet Grisha as a young boy with a girl who appears to be his younger sister Faye. The two are seen running around town before their mother pulls them aside and puts an auspicious armband on them. After being warned not to leave the city’s walls, the two kids go running after the airship, but they lose it at the border.

Naturaly, Faye is upset by the loss, and Grisha isn’t about to stand by while his sister is sad. He runs the two beyond their home’s walls despite security trailing them, and the scene ends with a voiceover of Grisha implying how this moment fuels the secret story he’s been hiding in his basement for more than a decade.

