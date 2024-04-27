Frieren: Beyond Journeys End Channels Shojo Vibes With Retro Makeover

Frieren: Beyond Journeys End became a hit among anime fans for its heartwarming story along with its stellar animation. To no anime fans' surprise, the series has garnered quite its fair share of fan art. In one particular new case, a fan artist takes the opportunity to imagine what Frieren and her world might have looked had she appeared in a different genre. The Shojo genre has long been one of the biggest in the anime world and the new art lends credence to the idea that the popular anime elf would have fit right into its stories.

At present, there hasn't been word on Frieren: Beyond Journeys End receiving a second season following its first season's success. Luckily, the odds seem good that we'll one day see Frieren return as both the anime community received the series with open arms and the manga has continued to create new chapters to this day. While the battle scenes from Studio Madhouse were a great selling point of the first season, Frieren's quest to understand mortality and learn more about the human world was the real crux of the series.

Frieren: The Journey Continues

A shojo anime will typically be tailored for a young female audience, acting as something of an opposite in many respects to "Shonen". If you're looking for strong examples of the genre, look no further than the likes of Fruits Basket, Sailor Moon, Banana Fish, and Ouran Highschool Host Club. Frieren might not be considered a Shojo, but the art below certainly sells the idea that the elf could fit right in.

If you want to catch the first season of Frieren: Beyond Journeys End, all the episodes are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure."

Want more updates on Frieren: Beyond Journeys End? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on this Madhouse production.