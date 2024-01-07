Attack on Titan Finale Earns Special 2023 Award

Attack on Titan has been with fans for decades, but as we know, all things must end. Last year marked the end of Attack on Titan across all platforms as its anime wrapped. The epic finale crashed social media and left millions buzzing over the fate of their favorite soldiers. Of course, Attack on Titan earned plenty of praise for its finale, and now the episode has earned a special tribute from Letterboxd.

Not long ago, the popular site dropped its list of best films in 2023 as rated by users. The site, which allows users to talk about their favorite films, put forward tons of movie categories for 2023. Attack on Titan won Best TV Movie of 2023 as the second half of its finale was billed as a special movie. The entry has a solid rating of 4.4 stars on Letterboxd, and that praise gave Attack on Titan the win.

AOT Finale wins Best TV Movie of 2023 on Letterboxd pic.twitter.com/r11VNnVvgu — v (@vivisflame) January 6, 2024

As you can imagine, Attack on Titan fans are more than happy to add this win to the shelf. After all, there is no more Attack on Titan anime on the horizon. The show's final hurrah has run its course, leaving Levi and his gang to cope with their legacy. It seems Attack on Titan's might spread far enough to impact Letterboxd, and as we all know, IMDB has long tracked the anime.

When looking at the huge site's list of top-rated TV episodes, Attack on Titan makes several cameos. The site's list of 100 top episodes features "Assault", "The War Hammer Titan", and more. The list also includes other anime entries from shows like Vinland Saga and Code Geass.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, now is the perfect time to check out the anime phenomenon. The hit series can be watched fully on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for those wanting to know more about Attack on Titan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

