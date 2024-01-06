Delicious in Dungeon Episode Count Revealed

Delicious in Dungeon has made its debut as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for! The Winter 2024 anime schedule has kicked off in full as fans have started to see the first new wave of anime releases we're getting over the next year, and this includes some highly anticipated anime adaptations. Ryoko Kui's Delicious in Dungeon ended its manga run last year, but now it's going to find a whole new audience with the debut of its anime adaptation now streaming on Netflix.

Delicious in Dungeon has made its anime premiere with Netflix as the streaming service promises to stream both the Japanese and English dubbed audio releases on a weekly basis around the world, and the official website for the anime has revealed its episode order for its debut season. Confirming its plans to run for two consecutive cours of episodes (so will air from January through some time in late June), Delicious in Dungeon is scheduled to last 24 episodes across four home media releases overseas. That means fans will be eating good with this one!

(Photo: Netflix)

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon's first episode is now streaming with Netflix as the anime will premiere on a weekly basis simultaneously around the world. Yoshihiro Miyajima directs the anime for Studio Trigger with Kimiko Ueno overseeing the scripts, Naoki Takeda designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music. The core Japanese voice cast includes Kentaro Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille, Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, and Hiroshi Naka as Senshi.

Netflix teases what to expect from Delicious in Dungeon as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

What did you think of Delicious in Dungeon's premiere with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!