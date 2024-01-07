One Piece to Stream Egghead Island Arc on Crunchyroll

Netflix wasn't kidding when it told fans it was going all in on anime. Years ago, the streaming service invested big in anime, and it has paid off in dividends as the medium is exploding these days. Now, Netflix is making another leap with anime as the site just confirmed it will be bringing One Piece's Egghead Island arc to its catalog this month!

Yes, you did read that right! One Piece is streaming on Netflix, and its catalog is jumping into the future. The streaming service has confirmed the anime's upcoming Egghead Island arc will begin streaming on January 13th. At this point, we have little information on its release schedule, but fans expect Netflix will release Egghead Island episodes weekly in time with Japan.

On an island with technology and science beyond comprehension, what deep secrets will the Straw Hat Crew uncover in Egghead?



One Piece: Egghead Arc is coming to Netflix, January 13! 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/C1SYy1MTDw — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 7, 2024

Of course, this reveal comes as a surprise to many given Netflix's usual anime strategy. For starters, the streaming service is not caught up with One Piece's most recent episodes, so its catalog will have a big gap once Egghead Island gets underway. Right now, you can find all of One Piece complete on Hulu and Crunchyroll. But even with its gap, Netflix is moving forward with One Piece's new arc.

It is also strange to see Netflix carve a niche into a long-running anime. The streaming service has toyed with long-running anime like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but obviously, One Piece is a higher profile license. Up until now, Netflix has primarily focused on original series and shorter licenses. One Piece is changing all of that so maybe it won't be long before Naruto catches up with Netflix...?

Either way, there is no denying the streaming service's interest in One Piece. From its live-action adaptation to its new anime schedule, One Piece is king over at Netflix. So if you are not caught up with the hit series, you better check it out ASAP! For more information on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

What do you think about this One Piece update? Will you be checking out the anime on Netflix?