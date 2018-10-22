‘Attack On Titan’ Kicks Off A Shocking Revolution

Attack on Titan is taking a brief break with its anime, but Hajime Isayama has zero plans to throttle the manga. Recently, the artist went live with a new chapter, and it revealed a big revolution has begun… but it might not be one fans wanted to see come around.

Not long ago, Kodansha set out Attack on Titan chapter 110, and it caught everyone up with some big changes. Not only did the chapter reveal the murder of Darius Zackly, but it turns out the death was a sign of a coming revolt by soldiers like Eren Jaeger.

Yes, that’s right. Eren is leading a revolution against the Paradis military, and fans know things can only get bloodier from here.

As the new chapter details, the Paradis military found itself at an impasse with Eren. The hero was jailed for going AWOL in Marley, and it was Armin who began fearing the military executives were preparing to kill Eren and pass on his Titan.

“My guess would be that the military higher ups have already started abandoning Eren. If that’s the case, they may have already started to choose a successor for the Founding Titan,” he said.

As it turns out, he was right. Hidden rebels in the military uncovered the plan and assassinated Zackley. The group was able to break out of prison shortly after along with Eren, and it was Floch Forster who owned up to the rebellion’s size.

“We have more members, including the ones that aren’t here. The prison guard that rescued us from prison and the prison guard that allowed us to meet here right now. They are inside the military right now, hiding. There is another who blew up Darius Zackley with a bomb,” the soldier said.

“The military wanted someone they were comfortable with to inherit your Founding Titan, but you’re the only person who can save Eldia.”

For now, there is no way of knowing how this rebellion will end, but Levi is sure to have some words about Eren’s turn. The Titan Shifter believes he’s doing what is best for Eldia by siding with the rebels, but his decision to push aside the military’s authority can only spell disaster for Eren down the line.

