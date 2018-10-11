‘Attack On Titan’ Reveals One Hero’s Traitorous Turn

Attack on Titan has enough plot twists to give anyone whiplash. The franchise has introduced villains out of nowhere and touched upon some truly gruesome secrets. And, in its latest update, fans were teased with its biggest turnaround yet.

So, you’ve been warned! There are serious spoilers for Attack on Titan chapter 110 below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those caught up with Attack on Titan, they will know things aren’t going well for Paradis these days. The country may have more technology than ever, but the public is very close to overthrowing the military and Historia’s control. The people are not pleased Eren has been jailed for his acts on Marley, and things jut got a whole lot worse.

You know, since it looks like Eren has turned his back on the military for good to go full traitor mode.

The chapter closes after a sudden siege leaves Zackly dead. The older man appears to have been killed in a suicide bombing planted by new recruits in the Survey Corps. This revelation puts the military on edge, pushing them to suspect the volunteer soldiers who came from Marley to aid their quest. The hunch is then confirmed when news comes in about Eren; The man has escaped from his prison cell using his Titan powers, and Mikasa is horrified by the turn as is Armin.

In its last moments, the new chapter sees Eren meet up with a faction of rebel soldiers from within the military who are loyal to him. The group, who is led by Floch, says more followers are on the way including those who helped assassinate Zackly. Now, the group says Eren is the only one capable of saving the Eldian race, and Eren’s command to locate Zeke is about to pit him against Captain Levi.

Are you surprised by this big turnaround? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.