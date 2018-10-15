‘Attack on Titan’ Drops New Season 3.5 Promo

Attack on Titan fans were hit by a bit of bad news recently as the third season of the series will be taking a hiatus until April of next year. The third season of the series has already been packed to the brim, so the decision to split the season in two makes a lot of sense.

It’s going to be a tough wait for the rest of Season 3 to air, but at least the series has a new promo to tide fans over until then.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan Season 3 Second Half Promo Coming in April 2019 pic.twitter.com/tDGwCyo50M — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) October 14, 2018

Although there is not much new to be seen from the promo, it does confirm that the third season will return with a monumental Episode 50 in April 2019. The second half of the third season will adapt the much-anticipated Return to Shiganshina arc of the series, and fans got their first taste of it after the third season’s latest episode. At the end of Episode 49, the ending theme “glitched” for a few moments and teased a key scene coming next half.

The creepy glitch revealed several images teasing important moments of the next arc, and the new scene included a blooded Eren and Mikasa attacking Levi over something. It might be hard to think that the series has more lengths to go after the major changes it has made to its world in the first half of Season 3, but Attack on Titan has a much more action-packed and harsh arc to come when the series returns.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.