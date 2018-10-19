‘Attack on Titan’ Editor Teases Big Announcements

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been building to something huge over the last few chapters, and it seems like what that huge thing is might just get revealed sooner rather than later.

The Editor of the manga series took to Twitter recently to tease that “VERY” big announcements would be coming for the manga series in the next few months.

“It’s been quiet since Attack on Titan anime went on a mid-season break.

With translations provided by @KenXyro, the Editor of the series recently Tweeted, “It’s been quiet since Attack on Titan anime went on a mid-season break. But, in the next 1-2 months, we can expect 3 VERY big announcements regarding the manga, so let’s get hyped. Honestly, I’m already hyped myself.”

The editor later clarified that there may even be 4-5 big announcements coming in the manga, and that should hype fans even further. But it’s only a matter of what these announcements for the manga can be. It could be anything from confirming the next arc of the series, spin-offs, or even announcing that the next arc is the final one. The series is approaching its tenth anniversary next year, so the announcements could be related to a celebration of that as well.

Regardless of what the announcements are, it’s important to note how “big” Attack on Titan‘s editor says they are. Fans will definitely want to keep an eye on the manga now that the anime series won’t return until 2019.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.