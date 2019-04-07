‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Chapter 116 Title

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been going in far more intense direction than fans had ever expected as the series has seemingly been building to an endgame that no one could have possibly predicted. New alliances have been formed, new enemies have been made, and characters once thought to be untouchable have been threatened to no end as the series builds toward an intense war on the horizon. It’s made each new chapter of the series tough to wait for.

Luckily the latest chapter of the series is on its way to release in Japan, and now we know the title of Chapter 116. As noted by @AoTWiki on Twitter, Chapter 116 of the series is titled “Heaven and Earth.”

The series’ latest arc has revealed a whole new side of Eren as his post-time skip personality has dramatically shifted from what he was like before. The latest few chapters have been exploring Zeke, specifically, but Chapter 115 gave new insights into Eren’s new goals for the world in one of Zeke’s flashbacks. Fans are simultaneously getting as many answers as they are new questions with each new chapter of the series lately, so it’s naturally been a tough wait for each new release.

As for the anime series, Season 3 Part 2 is currently on track to premiere April 28 in Japan, and it is one of the most anticipated anime of the Spring 2019 season. The title for its return episode has been previously revealed, and shares a name with a monumental in the original manga.

Dubbed “The Town Where Everything Began,” the chapter sees and the military begin their fierce battle with Reiner and the Titans in order to retake Wall Maria. This was further shown off by the first poster for the second half of Season 3.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

